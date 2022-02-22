President Buhari has spoken on the achievements of his administration especially in terms of infrastructure

The president said his intervention in the area of road and rails has made commuting improved in the southwest

According to Buhari, people could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if not for the construction of the road and rails

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan if his administration did not intervene in road and rail projects.

The president said this on Tuesday, February 22, when a delegation from Kaduna state, led by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and Kaduna state deputy governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe paid him a visit at the State House, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said.

President Buhari receives in audience a delegation from Kaduna state led by HRH Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau in State House on Tuesday, February 22. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Buhari said prioritizing infrastructure projects ameliorated hardship in some parts of the country, particularly the quick intervention on the Lagos-Ibadan route with completion of road and rail lines, which improved the traffic significantly.

His words:

“My objective was very clear, despite the dwindling resources, I wanted to deal with infrastructure across the country.

“We should look at advancement in terms of Infrastructure. No country can advance without infrastructure. There used to be railways, especially people from Southern Kaduna will remember this.

“Which country can really advance without road, rail and power, that’s why I wanted to sort out infrastructure, knowing that Nigerians are competitive by nature, and they will face their businesses when there’s road, rail and power."

Challenges of commuting has improved in the southwest - Buhari

Speaking further, President Buhari said the challenge of commuting in the southwest had been improved.

His words:

“The people from South West can tell better because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we hadn’t done what we did, people would have been trekking because the road was not there, the rail was not there and there was so much insecurity.

“But we thank the international community. We thank China and Chinese investors, who came along to support the Lagos-Ibadan transport projects."

President Buhari assured that the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure will be sustained, which include the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano express road.

El-Rufai commended

President Buhari also commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state for the transformation of the state with growing infrastructure and socio-economic projects.

He said:

“Please extend my gratitude to the Governor for doing so well. I have been living in Kaduna for many years before I came here, but now I will need a modern compass to go around because of the transformation."

Kaduna deputy governor reacts

In her remarks, the Kaduna deputy governor thanked President Buhari for his working visit to the state where he commissioned projects in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

She said the Urban Renewal Programme will be sustained and spread across the state for more impact on the lives of the people, with many already near completion, and will be ready by May, 2022.

The Emir of Zazzau also thanked the president for the visit in January and support to the Government, adding that the memory will be long cherished by all Kaduna state citizens.

Nigerians react

Muhammed Mustapha Yusuf said:

"May Allah bless you with good health, knowledge and wisdom to manage the country Sir. May Allah bless Nigeria and defend our gallant troops and officers, fighting all forms of criminalities in the country and defend our citizens that are soft target of the terrorist and their sponsors. More successes ahead in shaa Allahu."

Young Ekpenyong said:

"The president should be acknowledge for the massive infrastructural developmental projects across the country but more need to be done in economy and security."

Charly Bagwell said:

"Buhari has ended the abandoned projects legacy of the most corrupt party in Africa, PDP."

Nath A Abe said:

"It's wrong when leaders do their jobs but sound as if they do the country a favour. Were you elected to do something else?"

Rasheed Idowu Bello said:

"What kind of statement is coming from the so called President? If Nigerians didn't trek from Berger to Mowe ibafo before he was elected as a president, how will people now trek from Lagos to Ibadan if he didn't fix the uncompleted Lagos-Ibadan express road??? Government is continuity and the President shouldn't should his administration is special."

Buhari reveals two important projects to be completed before his tenure ends

In another report, President Buhari said that the 11.9km Second Niger Bridge and the 120 km Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed before his regime ends in 2023.

A presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau revealed that the president gave the assurance at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his regime.

At the event, Buhari highlighted some of the notable achievements of the federal government mostly in areas of infrastructure, transportation, economy, electricity supply, the petroleum industry, among others.

