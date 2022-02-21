The Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force has taken the war to the base of the terrorists

According to a report by the Army, scores of Boko Haram members and ISWAP were defeated by the troops of 144 Battalion Madagali-Adamawa state

Meanwhile, the HQ Nigerian Army, in a post shared on Facebook disclosed several arms and ammunition were recovered from the military operation

On Monday, February 21, troops of the Nigerian Military under the Operation of 144 Battalion Madagali-Adamawa state in conjunction with Civilian JTF laid an ambush against terrorists.

The Defense Headquarters made this known in a post shared on its official Facebook page, on Monday.

According to the military, the troops killed many of the terrorists, and assorted arms of different calibres of ammunition were captured from the terrorists, including the tools they used in carrying out their operations.

Troops recovered ammunition and tools from the operation. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

The post reads:

"Based on an intelligence report, in the early of today Monday troops of 144 Battalion Madagali-Adamawa State in conjunction with Civilian JTF laid an ambush on withdrawing ISWAP/BHT after a superiority clash between the terror groups. Scores of terrorists were neutralized at Mandara mountains. Weapons, equipment & unexploded IED were recovered."

