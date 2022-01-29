A Nigerian soldier, Hassan Abdulhafiz, has been arrested by police for alleged armed robbery in Yobe state

The suspect, Abdulhafiz, is attached to Nigeria Army Sector 2 Headquarters, Operation HadinKai, Damaturu

Other suspects arrested with him are Mustapha Abubakar, 19; and Samaila Salmanu, 25, all residents of Damaturu

The Police Command in Yobe State on Friday said it arrested a soldier, Hassan Abdulhafiz, and two others for alleged criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, theft and armed robbery.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement in Damaturu on Friday, said Abdulhafiz was attached to Nigeria Army Sector 2 Headquarters, Operation HadinKai, Damaturu.

The Police Command in Yobe state said it arrested a soldier, Hassan Abdulhafiz for alleged armed robbery. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

He said the two other suspects were Mustapha Abubakar, 19; and Samaila Salmanu, 25, all residents of Damaturu.

“On 22/01/2022 at about 2230hrs the suspects invaded the residence of one Hajiya Aisha Usman of Sabon-Pegi-ward with deadly weapons, including an AK 47 rifle.

“They succeeded in inflicting serious injuries on the victim and her son, Ahmed Umar, aged 17 years, after tying them up with DSTV cable wire,” said the statement.

It added that the culprits carted the following items belonging to the victim at gunpoint: N250,000 cash, 307 Peugeot Saloon Car with registration No. NSR 672 DD and GSM handset.

“The Police Command in response to the distress call swung into action, deploying both technical and intelligent assets, arrested two of the suspects in Damaturu and the third suspect in Darazo, Bauchi State, while in possession of the robbed car.

“The suspects intended to dispose the car and share the money,” the spokesman said.

Abdulkarim listed items recovered from the suspects to include one AK-47 rifle, 28 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two jackknives and a cable.

Others, he said, were: 307 Peugeot car with Registration number NSR 672 DD, N76,000 and a Nokia handset.

The spokesman said the suspects had since confessed to the crimes and would be prosecuted after completion of investigation.

Abdulkarim urged the general public to be security-conscious and report all suspicious persons to the nearest police station for necessary action.

