The Imo state government is making efforts to protect the lives of Imolites from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Hope Uzodimma is leading the campaign for mass vaccination in the state supported by global health bodies

The governor had earlier led by example by ensuring that himself and his family and all his appointees are vaccinated

Owerri - The Imo government has flagged off the Covid-19 community mass vaccination campaign in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Governor Hope Uzodimma said the capacity of his administration was first tested by the virus but his administration was not found wanting as it tackled it head-on.

Imo state government has provided mobile clinics for the vaccination campaign in the state. Photo credit: Imo state government

He commended Caritas, the Inter-Faith Association, for agreeing to partner with the Imo government in working with the National Healthcare Development Agency (NHDA), United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), the United States Embassy, and other voluntary organisations to ensure that vaccination in the state is a success.

In assuring the safety and efficiency of the vaccines, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that he and his wife, the deputy governor and the entire Imo state government cabinet had taken the vaccine and that there was nothing to be afraid of.

He further charged all the traditional rulers to take charge of the process and ensure that their respective communities were vaccinated.

Highlighting the achievements of his administration in the health sector, the governor pointed out the graduation of 105 medical doctors after 11 years; the ongoing rehabilitation of 305 health centers in the INEC wards as some of the achievements.

Others are the reconstruction of the Imo State Specialist Hospital Umuguma, and the mobile clinics for all the local communities.

He said the initiatives indicate the priority his government placed on the health and wellbeing of Ndi Imo.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Prosper-Ohayagha Success, Imo state commissioner for health, disclosed that health workers and volunteers had been trained at both the state and local levels to effectively deliver on all aspects of the state response to the vicious pandemic as well as other health-related issues.

He further disclosed that the available vaccines were Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca and that anyone could be vaccinated in all the health centres at the 27 local government headquarters in the state.

Rehabilitation of health centres ongoing in Imo state

Recall that the Imo government recently approved the immediate release and disbursement of N1 billion for the rehabilitation of health centres in the 305 electoral wards across the state as part of Governor Uzodimma’s agenda on primary health care.

Also approved was the proposal to immediately construct 135 kilometers of rural roads or five kilometers in each of the 27 local government areas of the state before the return of the next rainy season.

Oguwike Nwachuku, chief press secretary to the governor made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng after the Imo state executive council meeting on Wednesday, February 2, presided over by Uzodimma.

Source: Legit.ng