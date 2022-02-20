The secrecy surrounding the owner of the N10.9 billion worth of properties seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been revealed

Some court documents have shown that the properties were acquired through an illegal process by a deceased army general Aminu Maude

The documents also showed that the court has forfeited the properties to the federal government and anyone who wants to contest the order should appear before the court

Following the outrage caused by an expose made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the forfeiture of assets worth N10.9 billion, more details of the owner of the property has been revealed.

Premium Times reports some documents obtained by the newspaper removes the confusing attribution of the N10.9 billion worth of assets to an unnamed top military officer.

Court documents have shown that the N10.9 billion worth of properties belonged to late General Aminu Maude Photo: EFCC

Source: Facebook

In its report, the newspaper said the documents linked the seized assets to a deceased army general, late Aminu Kano Maude, who two different statements by the EFCC on the matter simply referred to as 'top military official'.

Maude an indigene of Kano served in the army finance corps and died in November 2019.

The media space has been agog since Monday, February 14, when the commission publicised the forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government.

In its statement, the commission listed all 24 properties including pieces of land, fuel stations and plazas acquired by the deceased army general through illegal means.

However, in what many Nigerian referred to as undue protection of the said officer, the EFCC said the army general acquired the properties by using proxies.

Contrary to the move by the commission, an order issued by the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Nkeoye Maha, clearly linked the assets to Maude’s.

The order which was issued on May 13, 2020, ordered the forfeiture of the assets located at various parts of Nigeria mostly Kano and owned by Maude and his proxied to FG.

Justice Maha in the court order also directed the EFCC to advertise the interim forfeiture of the property in This Day, Punch, Nation, Guardian Daily Trust or Leadership newspapers.

She further invited any individual with justifiable grounds to oppose the issuance of the order for the forfeiture of the asset to appear in court and show cause.

The EFCC in the court order was also mandated to file a certificate of compliance concerning the advertisement of the interim order not later than seven days.

