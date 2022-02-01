Muneer Bankole, chief executive officer of a prominent airline has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Muneer Bankole, chief executive officer (CEO) of Medview Airline Plc, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was said to have been detained on Monday at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.

TheCable understands that Bankole arrived the EFCC headquarters around 11am on Monday following an invitation by the commission regarding a case of alleged diversion of hajj funds.

Bankole is said to have received funds from the National Hajj Commission, and additional $900,000, for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

He was alleged to have received the funds as mobilisation, but failed to execute the contract.

When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, confirmed the arrest.

Bankole’s arrest comes months after the airline raised concern over the impact of the COVID pandemic on its operations.

Source: Legit.ng