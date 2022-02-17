The minister of state for petroleum, Timpre Sylva, has been asked to resign his job over the importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria

The call was made by the leadership of the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, February 16

According to the PDP, the APC-led administration is seeking ways to siphon funds for the party's interests ahead of the forthcoming election

Following the challenges faced by Nigerians since reports of the importation of adulterated fuel into the country, the Peoples Democratic Party has called for the resignation of the minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

A statement signed by the PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, cautioned that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration is pushing Nigerians to take to the streets in protest.

The PDP in the statement seen by Legit.ng said that these protests against the current administration would arise due to the continued arrogance, corruption, insensitivity to the feelings of the people by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The PDP has asked Buhari to sack the minister of state for petroleum Timpre Sylva Photo: Timipre Sylva

Ologunagba also warned the APC against its alleged shielding of party leaders behind the importation of toxic fuel into the country.

Allegation of siphoning public funds against APC

For the PDP, the moves by the present administration show interest for the APC to further siphon money from the national coffers.

The party alleged the move by the minister who sought to draw N201 billion under the pretext of cleaning up the poisonous fuel instead of exposing the culprits and getting them to bear the cost is suspicious.

Ologunagba added that the ruling party has continued to turn deaf ears to the cries by Nigerians to end its corruption and treasury looting spree.

His words:

"The PDP, therefore, calls for the immediate sack of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva for misleading Nigerians and concealing critical information at the onset of this “APC Toxic Fuel ImportGate” saga, having refused and failed as a public official with a duty to Nigerians when he said on national TV that he cannot name persons involved in the fraud.

"The PDP also demands that having woefully failed, President Buhari should hands-off responsibilities as Minister of Petroleum Resources and allow competent professionals to man the ministry in order to restore sanity in the system."

Adulterated fuel supply: Trouble as 2 top agencies' bosses get ultimatum

The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation and his colleague in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority have gotten an ultimatum.

The duo has been asked to resign the positions over the importation of adulterated fuel into the Nigerian petroleum market.

Nigeria's First, a civil society organisation said that the two top bosses in the petroleum industry have embarrassed President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

House of Reps ask NNPC to suspend culprits

Similarly, the NNPC has been asked to suspend the companies involved in the importation of methanol-blended petrol.

The call was made to the NNPC by the House of Representatives during its plenary on Thursday, February 10.

The lower legislative chamber also urged the NNPC to forward the names of the firms to its committee for investigation.

