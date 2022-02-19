Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi has called on the minister for mines and steel development, Olamilekan Adegbite to revive the Ajaokuta steel plant

Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, the state capital when he received in audience the minister and members of his team

The southeast governor believes that Nigeria’s dream of economic diversification would easily be realised with the Ajaokuta steel plant

Abakaliki - Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state, on Friday, February 18, called for the resuscitating of the Ajaokuta Steel Company project.

He made the appeal when he received the minister for mines and steel development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite at the Government House, in Abakaliki.

Gov. David Umahi receives Olamilekan Adegbite, the minister for mines and steel development in Abakaliki. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

The governor in a statement issued by Francis Nwaze, the special assistant and made available to Legit.ng appealed to the minister to strive to revive the Ajaokuta Steel plant under his ministry for economic diversification of the country.

Speaking during a dinner with the minister and his team, Umahi applauded Adegbite for professionalism in the discharge of his duties.

He commended him for spearheading the siting of some frontline projects of the Ministry in Ebonyi State and assured of continued partnership for the overall development of Ebonyi state and Nigeria at large.

Governor Umahi also called on leaders at all levels to always exhibit high-level patriotism in the business of governance to secure a better future for the Nation.

His words:

"I talk about patriotism, it is very important, it doesn't matter where you come from, I have always boasted that I have gotten something from those who are not from my region than those from my region and I have seen that in you."

"I have hope that with you notwithstanding all kinds of politics that we face in this country against our progress that you will make a difference in this Ajaokuta, I know you can do that and I know that Mr. President listens to you."

Earlier, Adegbite thanked the governor for the warm reception accorded to him and his team and eulogized the mammoth achievements in the state courtesy of his administration.

The minister also urged Umahi to endeavor to groom successors to ensure continuity and maintenance of the wonderful achievements of his administration.

