The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues on Tuesday, 15 February, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his efforts to complete the state's rail projects.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele said that the lawmakers also praised the governor for also expanding transportation through the waterways.

According to them, the completion of the projects would ensure a substantial reduction in gridlocks across the state.

Obasa expresses optimism on the reduction of gridlocks across state.

Speaker Obasa, who presided over the sitting, disclosed the governor deserved commendation just as he expressed optimism that the rail projects would be completed by the administration.

The Speaker said while further noting the importance of Opebi-Ojota bridge project that is to be embarked upon by the government:

"Traffic has become something else and people complain always. The projects are, thus, aimed at relieving people of the harrowing experiences they face on the roads. The governor, therefore, deserves commendation."

Obasa added:

"This is what our people deserve and we are encouraging the governor to do more, particularly on this rail line issue.

"We have been on this matter since the Jakande era. We wish he (Governor Sanwo-Olu) becomes the 'lucky boy' that would see to the completion of the rail projects."

