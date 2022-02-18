David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state governor in less than seven years of his administration has constructed 23 flyovers

The governor's special assistant on media and publicity, Francis Nwaze made this known in a statement

According to him, there are 13 flyovers and 10 are double which means that the southeast state has a total of 23 flyovers bridges

Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Umahi has reacted to his administration building more than 10 flyovers bridges in the past 6 years.

Umahi made the disclosure in in response to an enquiry confirming he constructed a total of 23 flyovers in Ebonyi state as some are of the opinon that it is generally difficult to complete such an infrastructure.

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, has constructed a total of 23 flyovers, in less than seven years of his administration. Photo credit: Ebonyi state gov

Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to governor on media and publicity in a statement made available to Legit.ng said these flyovers are just a part of many other infrastructural transformations that are ongoing in the state.

His words:

"It is correct that Governor Umahi’s administration has constructed more than 10 flyovers, there are 13 flyovers and 10 of the flyovers are double, which means that we have a total of 23 flyovers. One of the flyovers is 30 span, about 500m while another one has 6 entries and exits.

However, it should be understood that these flyovers are just a part of many other infrastructural, economic and educational transformations that are ongoing in Ebonyi State as the state takes pride in building the biggest and arguably the best and most beautiful Shopping mall in Nigeria - we call it the microcosm of the macrocosm of the Dubai Mall, the biggest and most beautiful international market that is fully deployed, the best and most beautiful University of Medical Sciences and hospital, an ongoing outstanding international airport, over 600 roads constructed on 8 inches concrete pavement, ongoing construction of an Olympic stadium, regular payment of civil servants, massive empowerment for the youths, farmers and widows; massive care for the less privileged, jobs creation and employment, security of lives and property, etc.

Nothing has been done by Umahi’s administration that depicts any form of segregation of any zone or council areas as Governor Umahi believes in Ebonyi State as a state and not a segmented Ebonyi State. As the larger we are in unity, the better. This is equally his believe in Nigeria - a one united Nigeria."

Nwaze, noted it is best to say that Ebonyi state who was the rejected stone is becoming the chief cornerstone as no stone is left unturned under Umahi.

