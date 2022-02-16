The 2021 edition of the Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed the level of active internet subscribers in Nigeria.

The report said telecoms data for the fouth quarter of 2021 showed that a total of 141,971,560 subscribers were active on the internet as against 154,301,195 in Q4 2020.

Lagos state had the highest number of subscribers, closely followed by Kano, Ogun and Oyo states respectively. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu, @GovUmarGanduje, @dabiodunMFR, @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

In the recently published report NBS, provided a state by state breakdown of internet subscribers in the country.

Legit.ng highlights the top 10 states with the with highest internet subscribers according to the report.

1. Lagos: 18.9m

2. Kano: 9.6m

3. Ogun: 9.1m

4. Oyo: 8m

5. Abuja: 6.9m

6. Kaduna: 6.8m

7. Rivers: 5.7m

8. Delta: 5.3m

9. Edo: 5.2m

10. Niger: 4.9m

A look at the report indicates that Lagos had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active users, followed by Kano and Ogun, while Edo and Niger states had the least number of subscribers.

