Earlier, the West African Examinations Council announced that the results for 2021 Private Candidates i.e GCE, will be released on Monday

The examination body has just released the result while giving updates on the number of candidates who sat for WAEC and the month it was conducted

Head of the National Office, Patrick Areghan, disclosed that the examination was conducted at the same time throughout the five-member countries

In what could be described as a valentine's day special gift for private candidates, who are anxious to know their fate as they sought to soar higher academically.

Finally, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2021 second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates, The Punch reports.

Speaking on Monday, February 14, at WAEC Lagos office, Head of the National Office, Patrick Areghan, said the examination was conducted at the same time throughout the five-member countries, including Nigeria.

WAEC earlier urged admission seekers in Nigeria are mandated to secure credit passes in five subjects including English and Mathematics. Photo credit: WAEC

Source: Twitter

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“A total of 52, 973 candidates registered for the examination. The conduct of the examination took place from Friday, November 12, 2021 to Wednesday, December 22, 2021.”

List of six states owing NECO N1.8 billion examination debts

Meanwhile, NECO previously revealed six states that were owing it N1.8 billion debts for the students they registered in 2019.

NECO’s Director of Finance and Account (DFA), Jacob Ekele, made this known on Wednesday, June 30, when the agency appeared before the investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

Six states involved include Zamfara (N1.2 billion, Adamawa (N281.4 million), Kano (N240.4 million), Niger (N234.4 million), Borno (N40.2 million) and Gombe (N7.2 million).

Despite marking numerous papers, WAEC, NECO examiners poorly paid for each script

Legit.ng also reported that despite the rising cost of living in Nigeria, examiners marking scripts of candidates for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO) have continued to receive a ridiculous fee for their services since 2003.

It was reported that some of the examiners have decried the poor wages paid to them for the strenuous job of marking numerous scripts.

Source: Legit.ng