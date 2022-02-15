According to the presidency, the sum of N106 billion will be for capital expenditure throughout 2022

The presidency also announced that recurrent expenditures will gulp N43.87 billion for the entire year

These were contained in the supplementary budget transmitted to the National Assembly by President Buhari on Tuesday, February 15

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a supplementary budget for consideration and approval by the National Assembly.

Buhari’s letter was read on Tuesday, February 15, in the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, The Nation reports.

Buhari is waiting for the budget to be considered and approved by the National Assembly (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Buhari said while N106billion provided in the Supplementary Bill would be used as capital expenditure, N43.87billion would be spent on recurrent expenditures.

Nigeria's 2022 budget is riddled with corruption as BudgIT discovers over N378bn hidden, duplicated projects

Meanwhile, Nigeria's civic tech organisation, BudgIT, had revealed that out of 21,108 capital projects in the 2022 approved budget, 460 were duplicated projects worth over N378.9billion.

The budget tracker also raised alarm over-inflated projects amounting to billions of Naira directly linked to the State House and the presidency.

According to Gabriel Okeowo, BudgIT’s Country Director the loopholes for fraud in the 2022 FG budget is a crime against the 86million Nigerians living below the poverty line.

He also added that the gaps were an injustice to hardworking taxpayers and an open mockery of countries and lending institutions that intend to lend Nigeria N6.29trillion in 2022.

Other anomalies in the 2022 budget

BudgIT also discovered that many MDAs inserted into their budget various programmes that they do not have the capacity to execute. One of which was the National Agency For Great Green Wall which was set up to prevent land degradation and desertification afflicting 11 states in northern Nigeria, and to boost food security in the country.

The agency had N1.3billion or 64% of its capital budget dedicated to purchasing motorcycles, street lights, and other projects outside its mandate.

BudgIT added:

“Likewise, four (4) recreational parks under the Ministry of Environment, have a total allocation of N67.8million to construct “Gun Armouries” in Cross Rivers, Kaduna, Borno & Yobe States, even though the Ministry of Environment is not a security agency. This raises the question – Why is the ministry of environment stashing guns in recreational parks in these states in an election campaign year and at a time when the country is facing unrest in nearly all of the 36 states?”

