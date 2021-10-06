The 2021 edition of the State of States report published by BudgIT, a foremost civic organisation, has revealed the level of poverty and inequality in Nigeria.

In the recently published report, BudgIT, citing the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), provided a state by state breakdown of poverty rates in the country.

Legit.ng highlights the top 10 states with the highest poverty rates according to the report.

Sokoto state - 87.73% Taraba state - 87.72% Jigawa state - 87.02% Ebonyi state - 79.76% Adamawa state - 75.41% Zamfara state - 73.98% Yobe state - 72.34% Niger state - 66.11% Gombe state - 62.31% Bauchi state - 61.53%

A look at the report indicates that nine of the top 10 states with the highest poverty rates are from the northern region. Ebonyi is the only southern state on the list.

Meanwhile, state governments in Nigeria get the revenues to fund their recurrent and capital expenditures from federal allocations and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

While some are viable enough to survive without the federal allocation, there are others who can't do with the handouts from the central government.

The Annual State Viability Index (ASVI) has shown some states that can't survive without the support from federal allocation. Bayelsa, Jigawa and Katsina states are some of the states that are dependent on the federal allocations.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 36 state governments sued the federal government over the proceeds of the stamp duties collected between 2015 and 2020 which they put at 176 billion naira.

The state governments demanded a refund of the proceeds in a suit filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 9.

The states through their attorneys-general asked the apex court to determine whether or not they are the sole authority to administer and collect stamp duties within their respective states.

In another report, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) made N1.08 billion in three months as more Nigerians turn to train transport amid rising security in the country.

The amount was generated in the second quarter, which falls between April to June. During this period, a total number of 565,385 passengers was recorded by NRC.

It was gathered that the railway traffic rise rose by 422.3% when the second quarter of both last year (108,238 passengers) and 2021 are compared; this means 457,147 passengers switched to railway transport within one year.

