The suspended managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, had an informal meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, January 21.

In one of the photos shared by some presidential media aides, Hadiza who has been replaced with Mohammed Bello Koko was seen having a chat with the president when he came to Kano to commission some major projects.

Leadership reports that although that Hadiza might have had some closed-door meetings with the president, this is the first time she is seen with him in public after her suspension in May 2021.

Source: Legit.ng