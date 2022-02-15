A beggar simply identified as Hadiza Ibrahim has been arrested by some officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)

Hadiza was arrested and subsequently detained for being in possession of N500,000 and $100 notes

Confirming Hadiza's arrest, the FCTA spokesperson also said that the beggar is yet to explain how she came about the money

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Monday, February 14, said that a beggar by the name Hadiza Ibrahim was arrested with a huge among of cash on her.

The Punch reports that the discovery of N500,000 and $100 on Hadiza threw some residents of Nigeria's capital city into confusion.

A spokesperson for the FCTA, social and development secretariat, Shaka Sunday, while confirming the incident said Hadiza is currently in the custody of the agency in the Bwari area council.

Hadiza Ibrahim is currently being detained by officials of FCTA Photo: Otaigbe Imadegbelo

Source: Twitter

Sunday said the beggar is yet to give an explanation about how she got the money found on her by the officials.

He said:

“We caught the woman with $100 and N500,000.

“The lady is still in our centre in Bwari. She is undergoing profiling because she has not been able to give us all the relevant information and how she came about the money.”

Ritualists disguise as beggars in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit,.ng previously reported that residents of Abuja had been warned against giving arms to every beggar they meet on the streets of the nation's capital city.

It was gathered that these beggars usually take advantage of unsuspecting residents to perpetuate their evil plans.

During a programme monitored on Silverbird’s Rythm 94.7FM Abuja, it was gathered that some ritualists took advantage of the Cultural/Tourism Fiesta in Abuja Tagged, ‘Abuja Carnival 2012 – Carnival of Peace and Harmony’ to carry out their ungodly acts.

The suspected criminals were said to have disguised as beggars seeking arms from unsuspecting carnival attendees, to unexplainably steal their sight and vital body organs.

One of such incidents occurred when a woman supposedly gave arms to a beggar who approached her in the front passenger’s seat of her husband’s car, only for her to discover that she couldn’t see with her eyes anymore.

She was said to have immediately raised alarm which attracted sympathizers including policemen and together with her husband, they apprehended the said beggar who confessed to being a member of a larger cartel that specialises in the sale of human body parts to ritualists.

Source: Legit.ng