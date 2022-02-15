Bishop Wale Oke of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is under fire for calling for a southern candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

The Bishop's remarks that the country needs a president from the southern part of Nigeria who is also a Christian has been described as divisive

According to the Coalition of Middle Belt Clergymen, Bishop Oke does not speak for the entire members of PFN or children of God in Nigeria

A group of clergymen under the aegis of the Coalition of Middle Belt Clergy have distanced themselves from the utterances of the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke.

The clergymen described Oke's call for a power shift to the southern part of Nigeria as divisive and not worthy of emulation especially coming from a man of God.

In a statement signed by its convener, Bishop Prince Madaki, on Tuesday, February 15, and seen by Legit.ng, the coalition said it is not part of the attempt by the man of God to bring disunity among Nigerians.

The clergymen said Bishop Wale Oke speaks for himself and not for all the children of God Photo: Sword of the Spirit Ministries

Condemning in totality the remarks of the Bishop of PFN, the coalition said it was highly unfortunate and unacceptable for such utterances to be heard from a person of the calibre.

Bishop Oke not speaking for all Nigerian children of God

Madaki adding that Oke spoke for himself and not for or on behalf of the children of God, said the PFN leader did not speak in his capacity as the national president of the fellowship.

According to Madaki crediting such remarks to PFN would amount to dragging a theological institution into politics and lead to surreptitiously imposing theocracy on the country.

His words:

"He (Oke) should not use the name of the Pentecostal fellowship for self gains and purposes or he should resign his spiritual commission to pursue politics full time.

"The Coalition Middle Belt Clergy is of the view that the 2023 presidency will be decided by Nigerians as guided by God."

"If the electorates decide on someone from the middle belt which is also known as the north-central geo-political zone that person’s faith will be immaterial to the extent that he can lead God’s people to the promised land."

Basically, Madaki noted that the coalition's disappointment on the issue stems from Oke's call which came at a time when the country needs additional healing from all kinds of divisions sown by the rich and the powerful.

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria suggests which region should produce Buhari's successor

The PFN had joined political stakeholders in Nigeria to call for a power shift to the southern region of the country.

The call for the shift of power to the southern region was made by the national president of the fellowship Bishop Wale Oke.

Oke said Nigeria's next president after President Muhammadu Buhari should be a Christian who is also from the southern region.

Confusion as coalition of pro-Atiku groups denounces him, asks former VP to shelve 2023 presidential ambition

A coalition of pro-Atiku Abubakar's groups had denounced their involvement in the former vice president's 2023 presidential ambition.

The announcement was made by a coalition consisting of four different groups led by eight representatives.

According to the coalition, it is time for the whole country to align and allow the south to have the opportunity to produce a president.

