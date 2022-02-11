There is tension in Akwa Ibom over Governor Udom Emmanuel's anointed successor, Umo Eno, a commissioner

In fact, some persons believe that the PDP governor is trying to retain his seat by choosing Honourable Eno

However, Governor Emmanuel in a meeting with some stakeholders on Friday, February 11, stated that the claims are false

The governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, on Friday, February 11, denied viral claims that he is trying to actualise a third-term agenda through his anointed candidate, Umo Eno, the state commissioner for lands.

During a meeting in the state capital with a group called Ibom Patriots, Governor Emmanuel stated that the allegations are unfounded, AIT News reports.

The PDP governor said the allegations are unfounded (Photo: Governor Udom Emmanuel)

Source: Facebook

Stating that he has done his best to bring growth and development in all ramifications of the state, the governor maintained that he has confidence in Eno to consolidate on and continue his legacy.

On his part, the group's chancellor, Bassey Inuaeyen, who spoke on behalf of others assured the governor of their undying support.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Inuaeyen urged people to refrain from attacking Governor Emmanuel as he only has the state's best interest at heart.

I won’t interfere in governance after my exit, says Udom Emmanuel

Meanwhile, the governor had promised not to interfere in the affairs of governance once his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

The governor reiterated that he has no intention of running a surrogate leadership after office, promising not to arrogate to himself, the powers of a godfather upon the emergence of a new state chief executive in 2023.

The governor stated this on Wednesday, February 9 when he hosted the leadership of a foremost Akwa Ibom-based sociopolitical group, Ibom Patriots, who were at Government House, Uyo, on a solidarity visit to the governor.

The group also declared their support for the choice of Pastor Umo Eno as the preferred aspirant in the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

The governor who described Ibom Patriots as a group of dignified men and women expressed gratitude for the solidarity visit, affirming that it was the first official visit for such purpose.

His words:

“The era of godfatherism in politics is gone in Akwa Ibom. It is government of the people for the people and by the people. God is interested in the people and God is about the people."

Source: Legit.ng