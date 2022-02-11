Residents in Nigeria continue to suffer surprise attacks from unknown gunmen in the northern region of the country

In Kaduna state, Malam Dauda, the director of operations of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), was shot dead by unknown assailants

Dauda, was shot at his residence in Barakallahu community, Igabi local government area of the state on Friday, February 11

Barakallahu, Kaduna state - A report by Daily Trust indicates that the director of operations of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Malam Dauda, has been killed.

According to the report, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen numbering five in the early hours of Friday, February 11, killed the victim in his house located in Barakallahu community, Igabi local government area.

The attackers breached the security of the victim’s house took off leaving after the incident leaving all valuables in the house.

It was gathered that the suspects in an attempt to divert the attention of members of the village attacked a nearby community. However, there were no casualty reported in the second attack.

The District Head of the community, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi, Confirming the incident said the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Rigachikun and Barnawa have visited the scene of the crime.

According to him, “This is simply a case of assassination because they went to only the victim’s house, killed him and left the community, they did not take anything in his house neither did they attack the guard and his wife.

“Even the other village that was attacked, no life was lost, they just caused commotion and left. We feel they just did that to make it look like an attack.

“We have been facing various security breaches in the community informed by the vast ungoverned land taken over by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), you know we were in court, we won at the high court but they appealed the case at the Appeal Court here in Kaduna.”

Source: Legit.ng