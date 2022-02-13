In what could be described as a piece of sad news, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi's private residence in Kaduna has been razed by fire

Details of the inferno of the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric's home has remained unknown as no casualties were recorded

Gumi although not happy with the sad incident, confirmed the development and noted it was God's will

The private residence of a Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Shaikh Ahmad Gumi, has been gutted by fire.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, February 12.

Details of the fire incident remained unknown and no casualties have been recorded, but the roof of the one-storey building was affected, as residents battled to put off the fire.

The private residence of Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Shaikh Ahmad Gumi, has been gutted by fire. Photo credit: The Sun

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that part of the building was also used as a school.

Dr. Gumi confirmed the incident to the newspaper, saying ‘it was Allah’s will’. He said, “It was God’s will and the cause unknown because there was no electricity when the incident happened.”

The Punch added that the video of the fire incident was posted on the Facebook wall of the scholar as youths battle to prevent the fire from spreading to another part of the building.

The former army captain Gumi had been in the news following his peace mission to many bandit hideouts in Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states.

