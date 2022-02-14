The vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinabjo, will on Monday, February 14, leave the country for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the formal launch of the year-long commemoration of the country’s bicentennial anniversary.

In a statement by Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, it was revealed that he will join other African leaders to grace the event which will be held at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium in Monrovia, The Nation reports.

Osinbajo is to return to Nigeria on Tuesday, February 15 (Photo: Prof Yemi Osinbajo)

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo who is expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday, February 15, will attend other events later on Monday in Monrovia as part of the Liberian national celebrations, The Guardian added.

The vice president will be accompanied on the trip by Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada and Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Adeyemi Dipeolu.

Like Buhari, vice president Osinbajo leaves Nigeria, destination revealed

Earlier, ahead of the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana to be held on Thursday, February 3, Osinbajo had left Nigeria.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, in a statement, the vice president will represent Nigeria as the West African regional body in major discussions on the political situation in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea.

A major agenda of the summit is to review the report of ECOWAS' delegation despatched to Quagadougou to meet with the military junta after the coup in Burkina Faso.

Attendees at the summit will consider imposing more sanctions on the African nation after it was suspended by the regional body.

Osinbajo who is expected back in Nigeria later on Thursday was accompanied by the minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, presidential special adviser on economic matters, Adeyemi Dipeolu, among other diplomats.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari was to depart Abuja on Thursday, February 3, for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Legit.ng reported that the president would participate in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

The theme for this year’s summit was Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.

Source: Legit.ng