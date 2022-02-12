Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been described as able and loyal by Alhaji Adamu Muazu

Wukari - Former Bauchi state governor and ex- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Alhaji Adamu Muazu has described the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as an able and loyal deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke today at the combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Wukari, Tarawa state, where he and others received honorary degrees from the institution.

While acknowledging the vice president in his remarks, Muazu, after the conferment of the degrees, said Osinbajo is a very able loyal vice president and very energetic.

The former governor then announced he was instituting an endowment for the best graduating student in Law at the Federal University, Wukari, to honour Osinbajo's dedication and contributions to the development of the society.

His words:

“I want to do an endowment for the best graduating student in law and this will be in honour of my dear big friend, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, our leader.

“I want to do this because he has been energetic not just as a leader but professionally, he is a SAN and also a professor. He went to some of the best schools in the world - the University of Lagos and the London School of Economics.

The former governor also announced an endowment in his name, for the overall best graduating student in the University, noting that:

“It will encourage academic excellence and scholarship ongoing students in the institution.”

VP Osinbajo represented President Buhari as the Special Guest of Honour and delivered the convocation lecture at the event.

2023: Group says optimism about Osinbajo’s candidature increasing in leaps and bounds

Meanwhile, an increasing stream of patriotic individuals and groups have continued to support the campaign for Osinbajo's 2023 candidature, The Progressive Project (TPP) has declared.

According to Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, the Director of Operations at TPP which is the umbrella organization that coordinates all Osinbajo support groups, TPP and its affiliates are currently in an upbeat mood.

Usman pointed out that veteran journalist, Mr. Babafemi Ojudu's unequivocal declaration of support for Professor Osinbajo has gingered others in the southwest and other places to assertively move closer towards pro-Osinbajo groups.

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

In a related development, the National Coalition Group has given Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the All Progressives Congress to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the 2023 presidential election with an experimental candidate.

