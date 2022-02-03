Vice president Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, February 3, left Nigeria for a crucial ECOWAS summit in Ghana

Ahead of the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, Ghana to be held on Thursday, February 3, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has left Nigeria.

According to Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, in a statement, the vice president will represent Nigeria as the West African regional body in major discussions on the political situation in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea, The Nation reports.

Osinbajo will return to Nigeria on Thursday, February 3 (Photo: @akandeoj)

A major agenda of the summit is to review the report of ECOWAS' delegation despatched to Quagadougou to meet with the military junta after the coup in Burkina Faso, The Punch added.

Attendees at the summit will consider imposing more sanctions on the African nation after it was suspended by the regional body.

Osinbajo who is expected back in Nigeria later on Thursday was accompanied by the minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, presidential special adviser on economic matters, Adeyemi Dipeolu, among other diplomats.

President Buhari to depart Nigeria again

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is to depart Abuja on Thursday, February 3, for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Legit.ng reported that the president would participate in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

The theme for this year’s summit is “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’

Femi Adesina, a special adviser to the president on media and publicity, in a statement on Wednesday, February 2, said the president would join other African leaders in finding solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent.

Buhari is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some leaders with shared interests on the sideline of the AU meetings.

He would be accompanied by Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, Mohammed Abubakar, the minister of agriculture and Sadiya Umar Farouk, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

