The family of Hassan Danbaba, the grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto, has again been thrown into mourning

Danbaba who is the Head of Sokoto Kingmakers slumped and died on Saturday afternoon, in Kaduna at the age of 51

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, others have reacted to his demise as he was laid to rest at their family’s burial ground in Binanchi

There was a pain being felt at the burial of the grandson of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria and Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Ahmad Danbaba, who died on Saturday, February 12, in Kaduna.

The remains of Danbaba were brought to Sokoto by a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in the company of Governor Nasir El-rufa’i of Kaduna state among others, Daily Trust reports.

His body was then taken in an ambulance to his family’s residence at Binanchi in preparation for the final burial rites.

Tears flow as Sardauna’s grandson, Hassan Danbaba, is laid to rest. Photo credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

The Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Sheikh Malami Affara, led his funeral prayer around 6pm after which his body was buried at their family’s burial ground in Binanchi.

The burial was also attended by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto and his Kebbi counterpart, Atiku Bagudu.

Other dignitaries at the burial include the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the former Governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa.

Source: Legit.ng