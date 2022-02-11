Femi Adesina has accused some governors of attacking President Muhammadu Buhari in order to cover up their poor performance in office

According to the presidential spokesman, said some governors criticize the Nigerian leader in the daytime but run to the Presidential Villa under cover of darkness

Adesina on Thursday, February 3, noted that though the president was open to everyone, including his die-hard critics they still chose to antagonize him

Abuja - Some Nigerian governors have been accused of using President Muhammadu Buhari as a shield for their poor performance in office.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president made the allegation in a piece titled ‘Zulum Zooms In’, on Thursday, February 10.

In the statement shared on his official Facebook page, the presidential spokesman noted that some governors think they can be heroes by antagonizing the president.

According to him, such governors blame Buhari for every negative thing happening in their states, thinking that will win them the support of their people.

He also accused the state leaders of attacking the president to cover their failures in paying salaries and putting up infrastructures.

Adesina said though some abuse Buhari in the daytime and come to the Presidential Villa under cover of darkness, the president still opens the doors to them.

He said:

"Some governors think they can be heroes by antagonizing the President. If they owe salaries and pensions, once the month is ending, they begin to abuse the President, thinking their people would forget the outstanding salaries and pensions.

When they have not built a single kilometer of road, it is Buhari. When infrastructure has decayed under them, it is Buhari. When they can’t secure the lives and property of the people they govern, it is Buhari.

They play to the gallery, thinking they will receive applause from their people. No, the only sound the people hear is the rumbling from their bellies, due to hunger. And they know where their problems come from."

Source: Legit.ng