Femi Adesina has revealed one major trait that disqualifies anyone from being friends with President Muhammadu Buhari

The presidential spokesman said Buhari can never be friends with people who steal from the public purse

Adesina on Thursday, February 3, noted that his boss hates only one thing with passion, which is stealing of funds

Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president says Muhammadu Buhari can never be friends with anyone who steals public funds.

He noted that no matter who such a person is once it is confirmed that he/she is a thief, Buhari’s friendship with the person ends.

Femi Adesina says anyone who steals publuc funds can never be friends with President Buhari. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The presidential spokesperson made the remark in a statement titled, ‘PMB and the NDDC’, on Thursday, February 3, and shared on his official Facebook page. He noted that Nigerian leader hates corruption with “passion”.

Adesina emphasized why the president demanded a forensic investigation into the financial activities at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the spokesman, NDDC management board was suspended by the president due to corruption.

Adesina described the NDDC as an interventionist agency established to serve citizens, however, it was transformed to the private cash cow of a few people.

He said:

There’s one thing President Muhammadu Buhari hates with a passion. Grand larceny. Expropriation and purloining. Once it’s confirmed that you are filching from the public purse, you can never be his friend, no matter who you are. So he had to bring to a halt the gravy train that the NDDC had become over the years."

Legit.ng previously reported that Buhari shared his opinion regarding restructuring the country.

According to Buhari, it pleases him that the Nigerian elite has realised changing the country is a task for everyone.

The president spoke on Sunday, January 30 at a dinner in honour of the 2022 committee of business, political, media and civil society leaders.

Meanwhile, Adesina reacted to comments trying to link the Super Eagles' unexpected defeat to Tunisia to the video conference President Buhari had with the players on Sunday, January 23.

The presidential aide described the comments as witless and thoughtless. He went on to note that those critising the president are the same people who would condemn the Nigerian leader if he didn't encourage the Super Eagles before the match

