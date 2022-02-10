The Tribunal of Inquiry set up by the Lagos state government has ruled in the case involving Elegushi royal family and Maiyegun in Eti-Osa local government

Justice Titilola Ojikutu-Oshode, the chairman of the Tribunal, held that the Elegushi family has authority over land in the area

The Maiyegun family's appeal for the creation and/or recognition of Oba Maiyegun town was dismissed by the Tribunal

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos state standing Tribunal of Inquiry set up by the government to look into chieftaincy matters has upheld the judicial pronouncement that affirmed the supreme authority Oba Elegushi of Ikate-land over the land and chieftaincy in Mayegun in Eti-Osa local government area of the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 10, it is stated that while delivering its judgement, the Tribunal chaired by Hon. Justice Titilola Ojikutu-Oshode, sitting at Ikeja, struck out the attempt by the Maiyegun family to reverse the judicial fortunes with a pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

The Tribunal of Inquiry in Lagos has upheld Elegushi kingdomship in Eti-Osa. Credit: Saheed Ademola Elegushi

Source: Facebook

The ruling was given after a thorough investigation into the claims of one Prince Rahmon Laani Maiyegun and Maiyegun royal family, praying for the creation and/or recognition of Oba Maiyegun town, Eti-Osa local government.

According to the statement, while the case seems as an isolated matter which borders on chieftaincy matters and disputes, there is a conceived thought towards influencing the judiciary over a protracted legal tussle with the Elegushi Royal Family of a land dispute.

The report of the Tribunal of Inquiry set up by the Lagos state government for chieftaincy matters.

Source: UGC

The statement read in part:

"A move which many believe was to help the Mayegun Family get through the backdoor what it had as the elevation of the Baale, to the status of Oba of Mayegun will bring a new dimension to claims of ownership of the land in dispute.

"In the forty-page report by the tribunal, members agreed that the Mayegun family could not prove that they first settled in Maiyegun or have royal ancestry to enable the elevation."

Why Maiyegun can't be recognised as Oba

It further stated that the Tribunal in its ruling held that evidence before it showed that it cannot recommend the creation or recognition of Oba of Maiyegun Town nor declaration of Abdul Rahmon Laani Mayegun to Obaship status.

The Tribunal, according to the statement, noted that though the Maiyegun family claimed to be related to a purported Prince Ajibosin, son of Iyunade, the daughter of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race and also enjoy the support of other family houses or the majority in Maiyegun town, it was established that the family has no such relationship and does not have the support of the other families or majority of the town.

The statement further stated:

"Other findings of the tribunal were that the applicant Rahmon Adetunji Laani Mayegun to Obaship status failed to obtain the consent of Elegushi Royal Family of Ikate Land who is the consenting authority or the Chieftancy Committee, that the applicant did not comply with the Oba and Chief Laws of Lagos State and such non-compliance rendered its application void ab initio.

"Above all, it was emphatically established that the Maiyegun family are not royalty and do not have blue blood flowing in their veins. With these recommendations of the tribunal, it is evident the Maiyegun family has run out of ideas and mischief as this may have laid to rest misrepresentation to the world by the Maiyegun Family of their status under the Kingdom of the Elegushi Royal Family."

It also added:

"In 1994 to meet the yearnings of the customary landlords/owners of the subject of Lagos State Global Acquisition in Eti Osa local government area of Lagos state and to preserve the ethos of the villages so acquired, Lagos state government excised different portions of land of various sizes to all the villages including Maiyegun as published in various Lagos state Gazettes.

"The Land excised to Maiyegun is as contained and published in the Lagos state government official Gazette. no. 27, Vol, 29 of Ikeja dated 1st September 1994 on Page 268."

