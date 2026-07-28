The Africa Social Impact Summit 2026 highlights the urgent need for partnerships and innovative financing for sustainable development

Keynote speakers advocate for measurable outcomes and strategic investments to empower Africa's economic transformation

Participants commit to accountability, long-term investments, and building resilient economies across the continent

The fifth edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 2026) has reinforced the growing urgency for stronger partnerships, innovative financing, and collective action to drive sustainable development across Africa.

Co-convened by Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the Lagos State Government, the summit brought together more than 2,000 policymakers, investors, philanthropists, development partners, business leaders, innovators, and young changemakers from across Africa and beyond.

Eminent People at the ASIS event co-founded by Sterling One Foundation. Credit: ASIS

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Held under the theme, “Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies,” ASIS 2026 focused on translating high-level conversations into practical solutions capable of strengthening African economies and improving lives.

Over three days, participants explored new investment opportunities, forged strategic partnerships, and advanced initiatives aimed at accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Partners renew commitment to sustainable development

The summit also secured renewed commitments from major partners, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Seplat Energy, IHS Towers, and The Coca-Cola Company.

The renewed partnerships are expected to deepen collaboration, mobilise capital, and scale people-centred solutions that support sustainable development while unlocking Africa’s economic and social potential.

Delivering the keynote address, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed stressed the need for Africa to move beyond commitments and focus on measurable outcomes.

She said the continent already possesses the talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial drive needed to build a more prosperous future but requires bold leadership, strategic investments, and stronger partnerships to unlock those opportunities.

According to Mohammed, financing for development should go beyond raising funds and focus on expanding opportunities, strengthening resilience, and ensuring that no one is excluded from Africa’s development journey.

Nigeria, Lagos reaffirm investment commitments

Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an environment that supports investment, inclusive growth, and sustainable economic transformation.

He noted that achieving Africa’s development goals would require innovative financing, sound governance, and sustained collaboration among governments, businesses, development institutions, and civil society.

Speaking on behalf of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat highlighted the importance of investing in people, infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable enterprises.

He said Lagos remained committed to supporting partnerships capable of creating opportunities and strengthening institutions and economies across Africa.

From conversations to measurable action

Sterling One Foundation Chief Executive Officer Olapeju Ibekwe described ASIS as more than an annual conference, saying the platform continues to drive action and build partnerships across the continent.

She said Africa already has the ideas, talent, and determination needed to shape its future, but requires deeper collaboration and innovative financing to move from dialogue to delivery.

2025 ASIS event as leaders gather to forge tech people

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Meanwhile, Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Chair of the Africa Social Impact Network (ASIN) Advisory Board, said the launch of ASIN would help sustain the summit’s momentum through year-round collaboration.

As ASIS 2026 concluded, participants reaffirmed the need to turn commitments into measurable outcomes, mobilise long-term investments, and build resilient economies capable of delivering lasting prosperity across Africa.

ASIS 2026: Africa sets stage for $500m investment deals

Legit.ng earlier reported that the countdown to the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2026 has officially begun, with organisers unveiling an ambitious agenda aimed at accelerating investments, forging strategic partnerships and advancing sustainable development across the continent.

At a high-level press conference held at the United Nations House in Abuja on Wednesday, Sterling One Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and other strategic partners, outlined plans for the summit, which is scheduled to take place from July 22 to 24, 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Themed "Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies," the summit is expected to bring together more than 2,000 delegates from n 50 countries, including heads of government, global investors, development finance institutions, business leaders, entrepreneurs and social innovators.

Source: Legit.ng