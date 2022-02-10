The NNPC has disclosed the source of the adulterated petrol recently in circulation across Nigeria as Antwerp, Belgium

According to the agency on Wednesday, February 9, the product was distributed to fuel stations by some local distributors

The NNPC said it has ordered the remaining volume of the product to be quarantined while actions will be taken against the defaulters

Abuja - Mele Kyari, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has disclosed how adulterated petrol was brought into the country.

During a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, February 9, Kyari noted that the low-quality product was imported into Nigeria from Antwerp, Belgium, through some local distributors, This Day reports.

The agency said the petrol came from Belgium (Photo: Nigerian National Company Limited)

Source: Facebook

He disclosed that the NNPC received a report back in January from its quality inspector of the presence of “emulsion particles” in petrol cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Belgium.

The NNPC boss pointed out that at the point of arrival in the country, quality inspectors failed to discover that the petrol contains a high volume of Methanol, Sahara Reporters added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

However, Kyari explained that "the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and our discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for percent methanol content and therefore the additive was not detected by our quality inspectors."

He listed the distributing companies as MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando, and Duke Oil.

Kyari pointed out that while the NNPC has ordered the quarantine of volumes of the product yet to be distributed, the listed defaulters have been put on notice for proper actions.

His words:

“In order to prevent the distribution of the petrol, we have ordered the quarantine of all un-evacuated volumes and the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck & marine).

“All defaulting suppliers have been put on notice for remedial actions and NNPC will work with the authority to take further necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations."

Petrol price increase will push more Nigerians into poverty, Abdulsalami declares

Meanwhile, in a message that would gladden the heart of many Nigerians, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), a former head of state, has warned the federal government of Nigeria against an increase in the pump price of fuel.

This followed the recent recommendation by the National Economic Council (NEC) in which the FG was asked to peg pump price at N302 per litre.

The former leader who warned against such a move disclosed this at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng