Abuja- Tanker drivers in the country, under the auspices of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), have threatened to embark on indefinite strike action due to the bad state of roads in the country.

Leadership reports that the national chairman of PTD, Comrade Salmon Akanni Oladiti, made this disclosure in Abuja, during a press briefing on Wednesday, February 9.

Oladiti frowned at the deplorable state of the federal highways and the painful experiences of members while carrying out their duties across the country.

He however noted that there are unscrupulous moves to highjack and frustrate the repairs and reconstruction of agreed 21 critical roads in the country.

