General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) has warned the Muhammadu Buhari administration against an increase in the pump price of fuel

The former Nigerian head of state said that increasing the fuel price will push many Nigerians into poverty

Recall that the National Economic Council (NEC) that pump price should be pegged at N302 per litre

In a message that will gladden the heart of many Nigerians, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), a former head of state, has warned the federal government of Nigeria against an increase in the pump price of fuel.

This follows the recent recommendation by the National Economic Council (NEC) in which the FG was asked to peg pump price at N302 per litre.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd has warned against increase in the pump price of fuel.

Source: Twitter

The former leader who warned against such a move disclosed this at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.

He said:

“Insecurity in the country is worsened by our dear economic situation. Unemployment and underemployment remain at the high level. Over 18 million Nigerians are still caught up in needless poverty. All of these tend to have negative effects on security. In fact, Nigeria now faces a full security crisis that is confounded by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the banditry in many states in Northern Nigeria.

“Most of these have disrupted the final value change across the country and negatively impacted the ability of Nigeria to produce, process, and distribute.

“There is a continuous rise in the prices of food items beyond the reach of many Nigerians. On top of all these, fuel prices are expected to rise significantly in the coming months as announced last November. We all know that when this happens, it will push many millions of Nigerians into poverty.”

