The Academic Staff Union of Universities disclosed that there is no going back on its indefinite strike action

According to the union leadership, the federal government is yet to meet its demands despite consultations with the leaders

The union however noted that industrial action is the only language the government understands and the union is tired of empty promises so far

On Tuesday, February 8, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said there is no going back on the impending indefinite nationwide strike, which may soon send the public university system back to the trenches in the country.

The strike, described as mother-of-all strikes, according to the union, will be total and comprehensive, as all members of the union across Nigerian universities have solidly declared their full support and solidarity for the action, The New Telegraph reports.

This was disclosed at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) during a press conference addressed shortly after the congress and sensitisation rally by the ASUU Lagos zone, comprising UNILAG, LASU, OOU, FUNAB and TASUED.

Earlier, the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Oshodeke, said the union would embark on another strike if the government fails to implement the agreement. Photo credit: Topnaija

Addressing journalists at the venue, zonal coordinator, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, said this is the time for action and not the age-long promissory note from President Muhammadu Buhari, which the union and the members were already tired of.

ASUU’s leadership, under the National Executive Council (NEC) is expected to meet on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13, where the decision to declare a strike will be taken if the federal government failed to act and do the needful so as to avert the job boycott.

The union said:

“We only want to speak in the language the government understands, because the union is tired of promissory notes from the government."

ASUU, lecturers make big announcement as they accuse FG of insincerity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, February 7, accused the federal government of insincerity in their agreement to implement the memorandum of action both parties signed in 2021.

According to Sahara Reporters, the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Oshodeke, said the union would embark on another strike if the government fails to implement the agreement.

While noting that the union does not trust the Federal Government, Oshodeke said ASUU had embarked on a mobilisation exercise across universities in the country with a view to prepare students for the planned strike action.

ASUU leadership reveals new jobs lecturers have taken up due to FG's 'inconsistencies'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of ASUU on Wednesday, December 14, accused the Nigerian government of turning lecturers into menial workers.

Adelaja Odukoya, the coordinator of the ASUU Lagos zone made the allegation while addressing journalists at the end of the union's zonal meeting held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Odukoya also alleged that the government is deliberately improvising university lecturers through its refusal to implement the memorandum of action signed with the union in 2020.

