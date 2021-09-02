The plight of Nigerians who reside in IDP camps gives Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue sleepless nights

The Benue state governor made this revelation while addressing an audience in a press conference

Ortom went as far as stating that he hardly enjoys his wife at night in the bedroom because of thoughts about such persons

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has lamented the deplorable state of security in the north which has led to the rise in the population of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The governor said he does not get rest of mind or sleep at night when he remembers those in IDP camp who have been forced to flee their homes because of insurgency.

The governor said he has sleepless nights thinking of those in IDP camps (Photo: Benue State Government)

Source: Facebook

Ortom said the reality of this affects his activeness when he is the first lady of the state in the bedroom.

Reacting to this, a presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie, has scored the Benue governor's bedroom performance very low, giving him just two and a half percent.

In terms of Ortom's development of the state, Onochie scored him only two and with respect to payment of salaries, gave the governor six percent.

Read Onochie's Facebook post below:

Ortom to Akume: Prepare to explain all your allegations in court

Meanwhile, Ortom had revealed that he would institute a lawsuit against Senator George Akume, the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

Ortom said the court case will be instituted against the former governor of the state for allegedly peddling false information about him and his administration. Terver Akase, the spokesman of Ortom, confirmed the development.

Speaking recently, Governor Ortom said:

“The allegations by the minister in the said press conference were cheap lies and blackmail. Let him explain all the allegations at the court.”

On his part, the Benue state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sir John Ngbede, at a press conference in Makurdi said Senator Akume has sold his soul to the devil.

Ngbede said:

“The major demand of Senator Akume at the Abuja outing at which he sold his soul to the devil is a declaration of a state of emergency in Benue state.”

Source: Legit.ng