The minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was recently honoured by the Daura emirate in Katsina

First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has felicitated with the minister for the honour he received from the Daura people

During a private visit to the Abuja home of Amaechi, the Nigerian First Lady said she visited the minister to congratulate him

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari on Tuesday, February 8 visited the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi at his Abuja residence.

Hajia Buhari made the disclosure on her official Facebook page with pictures and wrote:

“I was received by the honorable minister of transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and his dear wife, Dame Judith when I paid them a congratulatory visit for his coronation as the Dan Amana of Daura by the Daura Emirate council recently.”

Aisha Buhari and her delegation pose for a photograph with the minister and his wife during the visit. Photo credit: Aisha Buhari

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a former deputy majority leader of the Senate who represented Adamawa South between 1999 to 2007, Senator Silas Jonathan Zwingina, said that the recognition of the minister has nothing to do with politics.

He said it was based on merits and the outstanding performance and leadership qualities of Amaechi.

Describing the development as most welcomed, the former lawmaker explained that it was the culture of the Daura Emirate to show appreciation and single out those who have impacted their lives.

