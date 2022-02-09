The Senate committee on procurement now has a new chairman, Senate Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba

Senator Bwacha was appointed to the office by the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, February 9

Bwacha recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Abuja - Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, February 9, appointed the former deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, as the chairman of the committee on procurement.

Bwacha’s appointment was announced on the floor at the beginning of the plenary on Wednesday by the Lawan, Daily Nigerian reports.

Bwacha becomes chairman of Senate committee on procurement (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Twitter

The Senate also appointed also announced Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau as the vice-chairman of the committee on works.

Senate deputy minority leader Bwacha defects to APC

Recall that Bwacha who represents Taraba South and was also the Senate deputy minority leader, on Thursday, February 3, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bwacha was formally received into the ruling APC by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Thursday.

The Taraba federal lawmaker was led to the Presidential Villa by the chairman of the ruling party's interim committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Photos that captured moments when the president handed the APC's flag to Bwacha were contained in a Facebook post by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

Meanwhile, Senator Shaibu Lau (Taraba North) was on Tuesday, February 8, appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Senate's deputy minority leader.

The seat became vacant after the recent defection of Bwacha (Taraba South) to the APC.

Former APC chairman, spokesman, deputy Senate president’s supporters, others defect to PDP

Before this, a former Chairman of the APC in Delta state, Cyril Ogodo, had defected to the PDP in Delta state.

Ogodo defected to the PDP alongside the immediate past publicity secretary of the APC, Sylvester Imonina, the Delta Central leader and elders council of APC led by Chief Sylvester Kowho, Ovie Omo-Agege Solidarity Movement, among others.

Legit.ng gathered that the decampees were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the PDP mega rally on Saturday, January 22, in Asaba.

Speaking at the rally, the Delta state governor assured teaming supporters of PDP and party chieftains that there would be free and fair primary to decide the party governorship flag bearer.

He cautioned all those aspiring for various positions to control themselves and their followers.

His words:

“We are family, we cannot fight. There will be a free and fair primary and so there will be no room for fight."

Source: Legit.ng