Former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has secured a favourable order against the EFCC in Port Harcourt

The court ordered the anti-graft agency to stop taking any action against the senator until the determination of another case before it

Okorocha's lawyer had told the court that the EFCC did not abide by some court orders that were in favour of his client

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to desist from taking any further action against Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The Punch reported that the court ordered the anti-graft agency to wait until the determination of another case before it, before taking any other action.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt orders the EFCC to desist from taking any further action against Senator Rochas Okorocha. Photo credit: @realRochas

Legit.ng gathers that Okorocha, represented by Ola Olanipekun (SAN), had approached the Federal High Court seeking the enforcement of some orders, earlier made in his favour in a case between him and the EFCC.

Olanipekun said the the court had in December 2021, granted the prayers of his client and ordered the EFCC to stop the prosecution of Okorocha after faulting the process of investigation adopted by the agency.

He added that the court also forbade the EFCC from investigating or carrying out any other action against the former governor of Imo state, while asking the anti-graft agency to release his passport and any other travel documents.

Olanipekun said the orders were predicated on the case they brought before Justice Stephen Pam in Port Harcourt when the EFCC in 2021 carried out an investigation and announced its outcome in the media that his client mismanaged the sum of N5.7 billion during his tenure as Imo governor without inviting him (Okorocha) for interrogation.

EFCC's action is abuse of Okorocha's right to fair hearing

Olanipekun described the EFCC's action as an abuse of Okorocha's fundamental right to a fair hearing and presumption of innocence.

At the resumption of proceedings on Tuesday, He said he returned to the same Federal High Court to seek the protection of the right of his client because the EFCC has refused to obey any of the three orders earlier made.

The lawyer further accused the EFCC of going ahead recently to prefer fresh charges against his client based on the same investigation which the court invalidated in December.

EFCC's lawyer speaks

In his submission, counsel to the EFCC, N.A. Dodo, pleaded for time to respond to the processes.

He denied that the EFCC was going contrary to the judgement of the court, adding that the commission had called on Okorocha to come to pick his international passport and travel documents, but that he (Okorocha) had not responded.

However, Justice Pam said he was not happy with the conduct of the EFCC on the issue, noting that he would not tolerate contempt.

His words:

“I take exception to disobedience. Your organisation (EFCC) should not do anything to the applicant until this matter is determined.

“What is the order, obey it. If you are not okay with the judgement go and appeal it. Don’t allow the drama that took place in my court in the matter between Peter Odili and Nigeria Immigration to take place here.”

