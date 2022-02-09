Justice Tanko Muhammad has faulted the claims made by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami over corruption cases in the country

The chief justice of Nigeria disclosed that poor funding is a major issue that characterises delay of high profile corruption cases

Meanwhile, the AGF had earlier stated that the judiciary should be blamed for the delays in the trial of corruption cases in the country

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has countered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, claiming the judiciary should be blamed for the delay in high profile corruption cases.

In reaction, on Tuesday, February 8, the CJN through his spokesman Isah Ahuruaka, noted that the judiciary is neither in charge of the investigation nor the political and economic conditions that facilitate speedy disposal of corruption cases, Daily Trust reports.

Justice Tanko Muhammad says the judiciary is not responsible for delays in high-profile cases. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He added that poor funding affects the process of high-profile cases in the country.

The justice minister also cited issues on the part of government prosecution and budgets factors that affects speedy trial in the country.

“The judiciary by its constitutional position does not have criminal investigation unit or Fraud Detective Squad to detect and investigate criminal involvement of any person, neither does it have a garrison command to fight its cause or enforce its orders and decisions.

“More often than not, the federal government’s prosecution sector files more charges than it can prove or provide witnesses to prove, ostensibly at times for the prosecution to even fail.

“The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015) under reference is infected with sores in some parts, making speeding adjudications improbable in some instances, in addition to the high volume of cases, the limited number of judges, poor infrastructure, or archaic equipment."

