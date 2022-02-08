Earlier, the Federal High Court in Abuja gave an order for the former registrar of JAMB, Prof Adedibu Ojerinde to be remanded in prison for alleged fraud

In a twist of an event, Ojerinde recently is requesting the court to give him a 24-hour ultimatum to settle the matter out of court, with the ICPC

Meanwhile, the ex-registrar is facing an 18-count charge of complicity in the diversion of public funds brought against him by the anti-graft agency

Abuja- A former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Adedibu Ojerinde, has opted for a plea bargain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Ojerinde who was arraigned on Tuesday, February 8, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged N5billion fraud asked the trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, to give him 24 hours to settle himself with ICPC through a plea bargain instead of a formal trial.

According to Sahara Reporters, his lead counsel, Ibrahim Ishyaku (SAN), informed the court that his client preferred an out-of-court settlement known as a plea bargain to resolve the matter.

Ojerinde was first arrested in March 2021 in Abuja by operatives of ICPC, over allegations of committing multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the NEC. Photo credit: ICPC Nigeria

The senior lawyer informed the judge that the trial could commence if, after 24 hours, the matter could not be resolved.

“My Lord, our plea is that we be given 24 hours to explore the possibility of a plea bargain to resolve this matter and we ask that the trial be adjourned for the period to enable us to come up with our terms of the settlement.”

ICPC lawyer, Ebenezer Sogunle did not object to the request but insisted that the trial would proceed in case the plea bargain failed.

