Terrorists continue to wreak havoc in the northern region of the country with daily kidnappings and killings

A priest of the Catholic parish located in Chawai, Kauru local government area of Kaduna state has been abducted

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okechukwu Okolo made the sad announcement, confirming the incident took place on Sunday, February 6

Chawai, Kaduna - Rev Fr Joseph Shekari, a priest at a Catholic parish located in Chawai, Kauru local government area of Kaduna state has been kidnapped by terrorists.

The Punch reports that the suspects attacked Ikulu Fari on Sunday night, February 6, kidnapping the parish priest and killing one of his aides.

Rev Fr. Joseph Shekari was abducted by gunmen at his residence in Kaduna on Sunday, February 6. Photo credit: @eaopara

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the aide was a cook who was working in the parish house during the attack. The terrorist did not spare the life of a yet-to-be-identified cook who was a student of Government Secondary School, Kizakoro.

Abductors steal N2 million cash

The Chancellor, Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okechukwu Okolo on Monday, February 7, in a statement, confirmed the incident in Kaduna, Nigerian Tribune added.

According to Okolo, the parish priest was abducted from his residence at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Pari at about 11:30 pm.

Yohanna Madaki, an eyewitness narrating the incident said the abductors also went away with N2 million cash that was realised from a thanksgiving service and other valuables.

Over 50 people abducted as bandits hit another northern state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more than 50 residents of Ruwan Godiya village of Faskari local government area of Katsina state were abducted in an attack by armed bandits.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said the bandits came on over 60 motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

He said they operated unchallenged for over two hours. The resident was quoted to have said:

“Even before they came, we heard about their plan to attack and we informed security personnel, but unfortunately they came around 7:30pm and they were there in the town for over two hours.”

Gunmen stage fresh attack in Plateau, kidnap influential monarch

Meanwhile, the district head of Vwang in Jos South local government area of the state, Da Gyang Balak Gut, has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

Gut, who is the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang, was reportedly accosted by armed men on Sunday night while returning home in Vom, a few metres to the entrance of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

He was subsequently taken away to an unknown destination and no one has caught wind of who the attackers were and if they would be making demands as has become the practice in recent times.

Source: Legit.ng