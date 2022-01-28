Hanifa: Court Remands Killer Proprietor’s Wife In Custody

New development has emerged regarding the killer of Kano pupil who was arraigned on a count charge of alleged concealing of a kidnap victim

In a recent move, the court in Kano state has remanded the wife of Abdulmalik Tanko, Jamila, a 30-year-old woman who was involved in the matter

Jamila is standing trial on a four-count charge of concealing a kidnapped victim, conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable murder

Kano state- Jamila Muhammad Sani, wife of the alleged kidnapper and killer of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, who was arraigned on a count charge of alleged concealing of a kidnap victim, has been remanded in custody by the Kano State Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Gidan Murtala, Kano state.

According to Sahara Reporters, Jamila, a 30-year-old woman, is the wife to Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of the school, who is standing trial on a four-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state wants speedy trial. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: UGC

A report read to Jamila alleged that she concealed a kidnapped victim in her house for the period of five days, Daily Trust added.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes section 227 of the Penal Code.

However, Jamila denied the content of the First Information Report.

Consequently, the prosecutor, Lamido Abba Soron Dinki, prayed the court to remand the defendant in police custody pending when the case diary was ready.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril ordered the defendant to be remanded in police custody and adjourned the sitting to February 2.

