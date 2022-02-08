The case against the owner of Hilton Hotels Hotels and Resorts chief Rahmon Adedoyin has been suspended by the police

This latest development was made known by the force to an Abuja High Court on Monday and confirmed by one of the counsels for the defendants

Meanwhile, the OAU student died in controversial circumstances where he lodged at the hotel to sit for an examination

The Nigeria Police Force has withdrawn a case against the owner of Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Rahmon Adedoyin; and six others charged with the murder of Timothy Adegoke, who died at the hotel on November 6, 2021.

The Punch reports that the police told an Abuja High Court on Monday, February 7, that the force wished to discontinue all proceedings in the murder case for further investigation.

In a Notice of Discontinuation of Charge No.CR/015/2022 brought pursuant to Section 108 of Administration of Criminal Act 2015’, on February 7, 2022, the police told the court to discontinue the matter.

Timothy Adegoke died in controversial circumstances and was subsequently buried by the hotel management in a shallow grave. Photo credit: Edidem Alexander Asuquo Edet

The notice reads:

"Take notice that the complainant discontinue all of the proceedings in this case against the above named defendants for further investigation,” said Ochogwu Ogbeh of the Legal and Prosecution Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja."

One of the counsels for the defendants, Yusuf Alli (SAN), confirmed the development to the newspaper on Tuesday, February 8.

