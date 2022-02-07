Jephthah Robert, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was kidnapped on January 24, has been released by his captors.

Robert, who spent 14 days in the kidnapper’s custody, was abducted in front of his residence at Biogbolo-Epie suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

This development was confirmed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, February 7.

The statement reads thus:

"We are glad to confirm that our brother, Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, has finally regained his freedom and reunited with the family after a protracted ordeal in the hands of his kidnappers.

"He regained freedom in the early hours of today, Monday, 7th February 2022. No information on whether or not ransom was paid before he regained freedom.

"He is in good health, but would see his doctor for routine medical checkup.

"Once again, we appreciate all well-meaning Nigerians who by way of calls, text messages and visits stood by us throughout the ordeal.

"Particularly, we appreciate the efforts of the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State and the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) for their determined assistance.

"You will recall that Mr. Yekorogha was kidnapped at gunpoint by armed men at about 8:40pm on Monday, 24th January, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

"The incident was promptly reported to the law-enforcement agencies who mounted pressure until he regained freedom."

