Nigerian Governor Finally Returns after Spending 30 Days on Vacation, Supporters Welcome Him at Airport
- Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has returned to Gombe state after spending a total of 30 days on vacation
- The governor of Gombe state noted that the 30-day vacation was the longest he had taken since the beginning of his administration
- Governor Yahaya's return was colourful as he was welcomed by his supporters right from the airport to the Government House
Gombe state - The governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Yahaya, on Thursday, February 3, returned to the state after a 30-day vacation.
According to The Punch, the governor had left the state on Monday, January 3, for a working vacation and returned on Thursday, February 3 amid cheers from his teeming supporters who trooped to the Government House to welcome him.
Governor Yahaya noted that this was the first time since the inception of his administration he would be out of the state for such a while.
He said:
“My longest vacation never exceeded a period of two weeks."
Governor Yahaya thanks party members, others
Meanwhile, the Gombe state governor lauded party members, government officials and youths and women who accompanied him from the airport to the government house, adding that such an action shows solidarity.
He added that youths and women were the backbones of his political movement while promising to reciprocate through more dividends of democracy.
Governor Ishaku finally returns to Taraba after over 80 days of public disappearance
In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that that the governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, spent more than 80 days in Abuja.
After spending almost three months in the FCT, the governor arrived at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, aboard a chartered aircraft at exactly 4:02 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
BREAKING: Tension in Zamfara as terrorists invade ASUU chairman’s residence, abduct 6 family members
He was received by the deputy governor, Haruna Manu, some top government officials and traditional rulers at the airport. Ishaku left Taraba for Abuja shortly after he presented the 2020 budget to the State House of Assembly on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Nigerian governor hands over power to his deputy, gives reason
Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state recently handed power over to his deputy, Umar Kadafur, who served as acting governor from April 29 to May 19, 2021.
Lawmakers in Borno had given approval for Deputy Governor Umar to serve in that capacity after Zulum made the request in a letter dated April 26.
According to Malam Isa Gusau, Zulum’s spokesman, the governor sought approval of the house to go on a 21-day vacation.
Source: Legit.ng