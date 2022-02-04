Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has returned to Gombe state after spending a total of 30 days on vacation

The governor of Gombe state noted that the 30-day vacation was the longest he had taken since the beginning of his administration

Governor Yahaya's return was colourful as he was welcomed by his supporters right from the airport to the Government House

Gombe state - The governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Yahaya, on Thursday, February 3, returned to the state after a 30-day vacation.

According to The Punch, the governor had left the state on Monday, January 3, for a working vacation and returned on Thursday, February 3 amid cheers from his teeming supporters who trooped to the Government House to welcome him.

Governor Yahaya noted that this was the first time since the inception of his administration he would be out of the state for such a while.

He said:

“My longest vacation never exceeded a period of two weeks."

Governor Yahaya thanks party members, others

Meanwhile, the Gombe state governor lauded party members, government officials and youths and women who accompanied him from the airport to the government house, adding that such an action shows solidarity.

He added that youths and women were the backbones of his political movement while promising to reciprocate through more dividends of democracy.

Source: Legit.ng