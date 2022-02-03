An aide to the Nigerian president on public affairs has said that the unemployment data released by the federal government is usually wrong

Ajuri Ngelale said the wrong information is usually published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

According to Ngelale, the NBS lack the manpower of staff capability to cover the entire nation in order to gather accurate data for use

The National Bureau of Statistics has been accused of dishing out wrong data and misleading Nigerians.

The allegation against the NBS was made by the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on public affairs, Ajuri Ngelale.

Daily Trust reports that Ngelale while speaking on its TV's Daily politics said the NBS have continued to public wrong statistics of unemployed citizens of the country.

Ngelale has alleged that NBS issues wrong data especially on unemployment Photo: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

He said the figures usually made public by the NBS neglect the number of the populace in the informal sector of the economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ngelale said:

“I am saying very clearly that the NBS has a serious problem with accurate data till today.

“The same statistics suggested that somewhere in 2014, that the unemployment rate on the nation was eight per cent that is less than 10 per cent…"

"Will you suggest anytime in your lifetime in this country, Nigeria, that we are all living in, that out of the adult population in the country, with well over a 100 million people, that 92 million out of the working adults, even worst that..."

Lack of manpower within the NBS

The presidential media aide also alleged that the employment roll of the NBS is an indication the bureau lacks the manpower to do a proper field analysis of ongoings in states across the country.

He said:

“The Statistician-General told us that we have a handful of NBS staff. Go to the NBS yourself and see what their employment rolls look like, how many staff do they have to be able to send out to the nooks and crannies of the entire Nigerian federation.

"They send out a handful of people state by state…”

Nigerian bishop reveals what has finally come to end unemployment in Nigeria

The newly proposed National Youth Service Trust Fund might just be Nigeria's pathway to ending the growing unemployment rate.

This was suggested by the president of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace Bishop Sunday Garuba.

Garuba also commended the lawmakers of the House of Representatives for proposing such a bill at the National Assembly.

NYSC trust fund will empower youths, develop Nigeria, says a group

Lawmakers of the House of Representatives have been commended for sponsoring and passing a bill for the establishment of an NYSC trust fund.

The commendation was handed to the lawmakers by a civil society group, Open Society for Good Governance.

The group said the action of the lawmakers will help ensure the improvement of skills and entrepreneurial development of Nigerian youths.

Source: Legit.ng