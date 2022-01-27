Corps Member Takes Big Risk, Dances Wildly behind an Unsuspecting Army Man in Camp, Viral Video Wows Many
- A video of a male corps member dancing during a camp activity has stirred massive reactions on social media
- This is as the corps member was spotted making some popular dance moves right behind an unsuspecting army personnel
- While people commended his dance talent, many expressed fears that he took a big risk by his action
Personnel of the Nigerian army are one of the class of persons that are held in high esteem by the citizens not only as a result of their role in the society but also their capabilities in the event of an altercation.
And this is unsurprisingly why a video of a male corps member dancing right behind an army official in camp got many talking.
People said he took a huge risk
In the hilarious video shared on Instagram, the jolly corps member stepped out of his line and broke into sterling dance moves behind the unsuspecting army personnel.
Corp members watched with keen interest while the man vibed stealthily as if trying not to be caught.
Along the line, someone dragged the corps member back into the line but he broke out again and continued an exercise many people adjudged risky.
Fortunately for him, he wasn't caught, neither did his colleagues give him away.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
@femi_tha_tailor said:
"Wahala everywhere."
@coolcynthi wrote:
"You go soon buy market."
@nkolika_oji_roberts_ opined:
"That Army man handsome abeg."
@okechukwu_fitness remarked:
"Dem don dey call this one for sprite world."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the US army had turned conductor on an American military jet.
In the 20 seconds video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the man dressed in a military outfit roared, calling in potential passengers to come aboard with their change.
The man did it with all seriousness as he spoke at intervals in Yoruba.
He ran left and right before returning to the camera to complete his funny act.
Corp member gets stuck inside net during camp's exercise
In other related news, Legit.ng reported the funny moment a corp member got stuck inside net during the camp's exercise.
While trying to get across the obstacle by climbing over it, the lady got her leg in one of the holes. Fearful of what would happen to her if she moved, she hung on the rope.
Camp officials had to rush to her as they tried to rescue the corps member from her fears. Some of them laughed hard that such a task could scare the young lady.
Some of the people who reacted to the video recalled their camp lives and how they dealt with numerous exercises.
Source: Legit.ng