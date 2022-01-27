A video of a male corps member dancing during a camp activity has stirred massive reactions on social media

This is as the corps member was spotted making some popular dance moves right behind an unsuspecting army personnel

While people commended his dance talent, many expressed fears that he took a big risk by his action

Personnel of the Nigerian army are one of the class of persons that are held in high esteem by the citizens not only as a result of their role in the society but also their capabilities in the event of an altercation.

And this is unsurprisingly why a video of a male corps member dancing right behind an army official in camp got many talking.

Many thought it was risky Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @datswasup

Source: Instagram

People said he took a huge risk

In the hilarious video shared on Instagram, the jolly corps member stepped out of his line and broke into sterling dance moves behind the unsuspecting army personnel.

Corp members watched with keen interest while the man vibed stealthily as if trying not to be caught.

Along the line, someone dragged the corps member back into the line but he broke out again and continued an exercise many people adjudged risky.

Fortunately for him, he wasn't caught, neither did his colleagues give him away.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@femi_tha_tailor said:

"Wahala everywhere."

@coolcynthi wrote:

"You go soon buy market."

@nkolika_oji_roberts_ opined:

"That Army man handsome abeg."

@okechukwu_fitness remarked:

"Dem don dey call this one for sprite world."

