The sit-at-home order observed in the southeast have continued to present the people with loads of challenges

One of such challenges is the difficulty experienced by residents in the region especially the artisans to meet the needs of their family members

Some of the residents in the region have said that they and their family members are dying of hunger due to inability to go about their businesses

Residents, especially traders and artisans in Awka, the Anambra state's capital city have condemned the continuous sit-at-home order alleged given by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast region.

The residents said that since the commencement of the sit-at-order, they hardly meet up with the needs of the family members.

Noting that she barely makes enough these days to feed her family, a widow, Ngozi Ude, said since the commencement of the order her family goes hungry.

Traders in Anambra have said their families are dying of hunger due to sit-at-home Photo: Willie Obiano

Daily Trust reports that Ude, who fries bean cake (Akara) on the streets of Awka said her trade has sustained her since the passing of her husband five years ago.

She however noted that since the sit-at-home order her family has been suffering from hunger as she no longer goes out to fry Akara or would people even come out to buy even if she does.

Ude said:

"In the last three days, everyone was forced inside the house without food, my family is seriously suffering, we cannot eat as we live on daily sales and income."

Also, Chuks Obasi, a trader who deals in Okrika (second hand) bags said he depends on his daily income to meet his needs.

Obasi added that since the order for the sit-at-home was given he has not been going to his shop as frequently as he should.

He said:

“Since Monday till today I have not been to the shop, since then, we have exhausted all the money and food in our house.

This sit-at-home has destroyed our family life. It has also destroyed our economy and if it continues, people will suffer more."

Others who spoke on the challenges of the sit-at-home said they are left between dying of hunger or risk it to be either molested, have their wares destroyed and in some instances killed for failing to abide by the order.

Chidi Okoye, a welder in the city said there are numerous works waiting for his attention in his shop but he cannot achieve much because of the sit-at-home order.

Okoye said:

“IPOB must look inward and stop the order to ensure that the sit-at-home does not destroy the people and their economy."

