Bandits have carried out multiple attacks in three local government areas in Zamfara state on Friday, February 4

The gunmen reportedly killed at least 30 people and abducted several others in Tsafe, Bungudu and Bakura local government areas

The attack in Tsafe local government was reportedly due to the failure of the residents to pay a N40 million levy imposed by the bandits

Zamfara state - Bandits have reportedly killed at least 30 people and abducted several others in separate attacks on Friday afternoon, February 4, in Zamfara state.

Premium Times reported that the communities attacked by the gunmen are Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe local government area, Yar Katsina in Bungudu local government area and Nasarawa village in Bakura local government area.

Bandits have struck again, killing at least 30 people Zamfara communities. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

The newspaper cited multiple sources as saying the attack on Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe local government was due to the failure of the residents to pay a N40 million levy imposed by the bandits.

Legit.ng gathers that the levy was imposed by Ada Aleru, a notorious banditry kingpin terrorising the area.

Abubakar Bala, a resident of Tsafe, said residents could not pay the levy, hence the attack. He said 20 people had been confirmed dead as of Friday evening.

Chief Imam killed in Bakura

Also, a health worker, Masud Kyambarawa, said three people, including the chief imam of the area, Akilu Dan Malam, were killed in Bakura area.

He said:

“I was in the town yesterday when the shooting started. We went for a survey. We had to rush to a neighbouring village in Rabah of Sokoto State.

"It was an unpleasant experience. People, especially women and children, were running into the bush for their lives. Alhamdulillah, we are back now safely but I heard that three people were killed.”

Bandits stop Muslims from praying

In Yar Katsina village of Bungudu, the bandits stopped people from attending the Muslims’ Jumu’at prayers.

An anonymous source said when the bandits stormed the village, people were already at the only Jumu’at mosque but dispersed immediately.

Abdul Balarabe, a local journalist in Gusau, was cited as saying at least 10 people were killed in the attack.

