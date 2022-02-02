An explosion suspected to have been triggered by mines has killed a leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno state

The sad incident reportedly happened around Maliya village, Mandaragarau ward in Biu local government area

Mohammed Aliyu, a top member of the CJTF described the deceased a brave member of the group

Maliya - Tragedy struck in Borno state when Ibrahim Maliya Saidu, a leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) died from an explosion.

Daily Trust reports that the explosion suspected to have been triggered by mines planted by Boko Haram insurgents also injured five people.

A leader of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the ultimate Supreme price during counter Insurgency battle in Borno. Photo credit: @DejiAdesogan

Source: Twitter

The tragic incident was said to have occurred around Maliya village, Mandaragarau ward in Biu local government area, The Punch added.

Saidu, until his death was the planning secretary of CJTF in Biu. Mohammed Aliyu, a top CJTF member described late Maliya as a brave member who battled insurgents on several occasions.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Insecurity: Northern governor cries out, says Boko Haram controls 2 local govt areas

Legit.ng previously reported that Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno state on Wednesday, January 12, claimed that Boko Haram is still occupying two local government areas, Abadam and Guzamala.

The governor disclosed this during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Army, which paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The committee , Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume led other senators including military officers from the army headquarters.

Zulum expressed concern over the growing presence of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in some parts of the state, especially southern Borno.

Buhari in Borno: IGP makes revelation on origins of rockets launched by terrorists

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba on Friday, December 24, 2021, told journalists in Abuja that security agents have been able to determine the origins of the rockets shot by insurgents in Borno.

IGP Baba made this revelation after a security meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari at State House.

The police boss said officers were able to ascertain the source of the rockets before and even after they were launched.

Source: Legit.ng