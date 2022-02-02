An unknown police officer has shot a soldier, Donatus Vonkong, dead at the palace of the Shehu of Borno palace in Maiduguri

Sources said the policeman was under the influence of alcohol when he gunned down the Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has spoken on the incident, noting that investigations will be launched

Maiduguri, Borno state - A yet-to-be-identified policeman has gunned down Donatus Vonkong, a Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army attached to the Operation Hadin Kai at the Shehu of Borno palace in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Daily Trust cited multiple sources as saying that the policeman was under the influence of alcohol.

A yet-to-be-identified policeman has killed Donatus Vonkong, a Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army at the Shehu of Borno palace in Maiduguri, Borno state. Photo credit: @MuhammadBukarUm

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the incident which happened on Wednesday, February 2, caused pandemonium in the area as aggrieved youths vowed to hunt down policemen seen in the area.

Military calls for clam

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has called for calm, explaining that the incident does not suggest any inter-agency rivalry between security agencies.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, said the incident did not portray inter-agency conflict.

According to the military spokesman, there are mechanisms for handling such cases among all the security agencies, noting that thorough investigations will be launched to prevent recurrence.

