The newly proposed National Youth Service Trust Fund might just be Nigeria's pathway to ending the growing unemployment rate

This was suggested by the president of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace Bishop Sunday Garuba

Garuba also commended the lawmakers of the House of Representatives for proposing such a bill at the National Assembly

A Nigerian cleric has said that the newly produced bill seeking a trust fund for the National Youth Service Corps scheme will be the nation's permanent solution to unemployment.

The president of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace, Bishop Sunday Garuba, applauded the National Assembly for considering the NYSC Trust Fund Bill.

The bishop said the new bill once passed into law will provide a permanent solution to the unemployment crisis in Nigeria.

The members of the House of Representatives had proposed an NYSC trust fund bill Photo: NYSC Nigeria

In a special message on the group’s reflections for 2021, the highly respected cleric said Nigerians have every reason to be thankful to God despite all the challenges.

He said Nigeria is still recording success in various sectors and only deep retrospection would reveal all that we have gained as a nation.

He also prayed for Nigerian leaders particularly those behind the bill to establish the NYSC trust fund as God-sent who are not only out to make a name for themselves but to do God’s work.

The many benefits of the NYSC trust fund bill

He averred that the bill is to provide a sustainable source of funds for the NYSC, skill acquisition training and provision of start-up capital to corps members.

The cleric said the fund will also help in the training and retraining of the personnel of the NYSC, develop camps and the NYSC formations and provide facilities therein.

Garuba said the trust fund when passed into law will improve the general welfare of corps members and personnel of the scheme and enhance their preparedness to effectively discharge their statutory duties of promoting national unity.

According to Garuba, he has perused the bill and found out that the proposed law will, therefore, provide a legal framework for management and control of the special intervention fund established under Section 3 of the Act.

Bishop Garuba also commended the NYSC DG, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, for rejuvenating the Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to empower hundreds of thousands of young Nigerians self-reliance.

NYSC's SAED's initiative and its merits

He noted that with the NYSC's SAED initiative, many young Nigerians have embraced entrepreneurship and are now full-scale business owners and employers.

The Bishop also acknowledged the efforts of the NYSC DG in flushing out fake graduates from participating in the Scheme, revenue generation and infrastructural face-lift.

He said that the DG's exceptional leadership came to the fore during the peak of the coronavirus where corp members rendered medical services.

According to him, the enrollment of corp members into the National Health Insurance Scheme, infrastructural development and movie production are all the brainchild of the Shuaib Ibrahim led management which is huge development welcome for all.

He, however, said the passage of the Bill will further equip the NYSC for more service to the country.

